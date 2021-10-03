WHL apologizes for ‘insensitive and offensive’ Raider alternative uniforms

The WHL has apologized for an alternative third jersey the Prince Albert Raiders unveiled Friday night, calling it “insensitive and offensive.”

The new uniforms were a throwback tribute to the retro jerseys the club wore during the 1980s and early-90s. They included an old logo featuring a bearded man holding a hockey stick in one hand and a scimitar in the other while wearing a traditional Middle Eastern headdress called a keffiyeh or kufiya.

WHL Commissioner Ron Robison noted the logo was used during a “highly successful era” in Raiders history, but said the league recognized it was outdated and offensive.

“After consultation with the Prince Albert Raiders, this uniform and brand will be discontinued effective immediately,” Robison said in a media release. “On behalf of the WHL and the Prince Albert Raiders, we regret this uniform design was approved and sincerely apologize for any harm it may have caused.”

The Prince Albert Raiders take on the Brandon Wheat Kings in their retro uniforms containing the old logo worn regularly from the 80s of until the mid-90s. – Herald file photo.

The press release did not explain who approved the alternative uniforms. Both the WHL and Prince Albert Raiders said they will not offer further comments on the issue.

The logo design was at the centre of controversy in 2014, when the club used it as inspiration for a new mascot. The mascot was retired shortly thereafter.

The Raiders wore throwback jerseys using the old logo as recently as 2019, when they used them as part of a Corral Series with the Calgary Hitman, and for a home game with the Brandon Wheat Kings.

As of press time, the organization also has products featuring the old logo for sale at their online shop.

The Raiders tweeted out photos of the new alternative uniforms Friday night. Those tweets have since been deleted.