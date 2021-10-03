Province reports 54 cases of COVID-19 in North Central

Three more deaths reported in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan health officials reported 54 new COVID-19 cases in North Central on Sunday.

This was among 345 total cases in the province. The Saskatoon Zone led the province with 84 new cases.

Of the 68,644 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 4,718 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 175 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 171 active cases and North Central 3 has 81 active cases.

Sixteen cases with pending location were added to North Central on Sunday.

The province also reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday. Two deaths were reported in the Saskatoon and one was reported in the Far North Central zone.

There have now been 711 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the province.

According to the province there were 100 cases reported in the 0 to 11 age group Sunday. In the 12 to 19 age group there were 62 cases reported with 56 not vaccinated.

According to the province, 35.9 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category. Also 22.4 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 321 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 239 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 252 receiving inpatient care and 69 in the ICU. North Central has 42 patients in hospital.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 450, or 37.3 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 540 recoveries were reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 63,215.

Since the start of the pandemic, 16,601 cases are from the North area (7,147 North West, 6,932 North Central and 2,522 North East).

There were 2,905 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Saturday. As of Oct. 3, there have been 1,144,097 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 5,375 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,572,630.

There were 401 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Thursday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

According to the province 49,760 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.