Paper Excellence makes $50,000 donation to Indspire

On Thursday Paper Excellence announced a $50,000 donation to Indspire’s Building Brighter Futures: Bursaries, Scholarships, and Awards program which provides funding to Indigenous students in full and part time studies in college, university, skilled trades, apprenticeships, and technology programs.

Since 2004, Indspire has provided over $115 million in financial support to more than 37,500 First Nations, Inuit and Métis students.

Paper Excellence’s believes in building long-term high value partnerships with communities in its operating areas. To that end, Paper Excellence is focused on supporting community investment with initiatives that focus on business capacity, education, health and culture, and sustainability projects.

“The work that Indspire does to support Indigenous students in their educational journey is an excellent fit with our own ambitions as a company and speaks to our role in reconciliation,” said Graham Kissack, Vice President, Environment, Health & Safety and Corporate Communications said in a release.

“Not only does this new scholarship represent the beginning of a positive and mutually beneficial partnership with Paper Excellence, it also represents a significant opportunity for Indigenous students to pursue their dreams through education,” said Mike DeGagné, President & CEO of Indspire.

“We are excited to be working with Paper Excellence on this important new initiative.”

Paper Excellence also said that Building Brighter Futures donations are matched by the Government of Canada which will double the impact of Paper Excellence’s donation of $50,000, making it $100,000.