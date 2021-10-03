COVID-19 testing moves to appointment only at Victoria Hospital location

In an announcement from the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Friday, effective Friday COVID-19 testing in Prince Albert at the COVID-19 Testing and Assessment location is moving to appointment-only.

All individuals seeking COVID-19 testing at this location can get a referral for testing from your physician or nurse practitioner, or by calling HealthLine 811 by dialing 8-1-1.

The COVID-19 Assessment Site in Prince Albert is located in the Mental Health Recreation Room at Victoria Hospital, 1200 24th St. W. The hours of operation are Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The drive-thru Testing site does not require a referral and is still offering first-come testing. It is located at The Cone Shop Car Wash, 890 6th Ave. and operates 7 days a week from 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m

“If you are symptomatic, get tested for COVID-19 immediately. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, even if they are mild, should get tested immediately. Anyone who receives a negative test result but continues to experience COVID-19 symptoms should be retested. Getting tested and knowing your status is an important step to protecting yourself and others against COVID-19,” the release stated.

As of right now testing is prioritized for symptomatic individuals.