Three more people charged in 2020 Big River abduction and death

Three more people have been charged in connection with the death of Richard Netmaker, 36, following his abduction from his home on the Big River First Nation last year.

Riley Ahenakew, age 30, of Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, Stephanie Starblanket, age 34, also of Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, and Roderick Dreaver, age 26, of Big River First Nation were all arrested.

All three are charged with criminal negligence causing death and two counts of forcible confinement.

-Riley Ahenakew next appearance: Ahtahkakoop Provincial Court on October 13 at 10 am.

-Stephanie Starblanket next appearance: Whitefish (Big River First Nation) Provincial Court on October 12 at 10 am.

-Roderick Dreaver next appearance: Prince Albert Provincial Court on October 20 at 1:30 pm.

The new charges are in addition to identical charges against Karlyne Morin, age 20, of Big River First Nation who was arrested and charged on July 26 of this year.

The incident that led to the death of Netmaker happened on January 6, 2020 when police received information that Netmaker had been taken from his home and was last seen in an isolated area northwest of the community.

His body was found four days later in a rural area near Pekakumew Lake.