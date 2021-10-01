Shots fires at police vehicle and home

Buffalo Narrows RCMP are looking for the person who shot a gun at an RCMP residence and hit an empty, marked police vehicle.

On Sept. 27 at about 12:30 pm, the detachment got a report that a gun was fired several times outside of the officer’s residence on Clark Street.

An empty RCMP vehicle outside the resident was hit, with one bullet travelling through an exterior wall and entering the home.

Investigators found that the incident happened between 5:00 and 5:30 am.

No one inside the residence was injured.

RCMP General Investigation Section is investigating the circumstance of this incident and are seeking the public’s assistance to identify anyone involved.

Investigators would like to locate and speak with the individual in the attached photograph. This individual is not considered a suspect; officers would like to speak with them as they may have important information which could assist this ongoing investigation.

If you have information about this incident, please contact Buffalo Narrows RCMP at 306-235-6660, call 310-RCMP or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477