Province reaches 700 deaths related to COVID-19 Friday

Saskatchewan health officials reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday. These deaths pushed the total over the last three days to 18.

There were two deaths reported in the adjacent North East, there were single deaths reported in Saskatoon, the South Central and South East zones.

There have now been 700 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan.

The province also reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Friday.

This was among 470 total cases in the province. The Saskatoon Zone led the province with 85 new cases.

Of the 67,810 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 4,770 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 184 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 161 active cases and North Central 3 has 88 active cases.

According to the province there were 132 cases reported in the 0 to 11 age group Sunday. In the 12 to 19 age group there were 52 cases reported with 45 not vaccinated.

Three cases with pending location was added to North Central on Friday.

According to the province, 32.8 per cent of new cases are in patients from 20 to 39 and about 17.1 per cent of new cases were in fully vaccinated patients.

There are currently 313 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 232 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 245 receiving inpatient care and 68 in the ICU. North Central has 37 patients in hospital.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 479, or 39.8 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 285 recoveries were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 62,340.

Since the start of the pandemic, 16,387 cases are from the North area (7,022 North West, 6,869 North Central and 2,496 North East).

There were 3,861 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Thursday. As of Oct.1, there have been 1,137,955 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 5,574 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,563,252.

There were 533 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Friday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

According to the province 49,407 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.