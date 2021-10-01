Prince Albert man charged in reported kidnapping

An 18-year-old man from Prince Albert is facing multiple charges after a vehicle was stolen with a baby inside.

Riley Lemaigre is charged with kidnapping without firearm, operation while impaired (alcohol) over 80 mg per cent of a motor vehicle, operation while impaired (alcohol), and failure to comply with a release order condition.

In an early morning incident on Sept. 30, Buffalo Narrows RCMP were called by a distressed mother who was by the lagoon near the community,

The female caller said an adult male passenger had stolen the car they were driving in with her baby still inside.

Police received the call at 1:30 am, and police immediately started searching for the car, along with help from other detachments nearby.

Beauval RCMP began patrolling the highway between the communities and La Loche RCMP were preparing to deploy and assist.

At 3:00 am, officers located the car along Highway 155, south of Buffalo Narrows.

The adult male driver was asleep in the driver’s seat. Officers finally broke the passenger window after multiple attempts to waken the driver were unsuccessful.

The baby was safe and asleep in their car seat in the back of the vehicle.

Lemaigre’s will next appear in La Loche Provincial Court on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.