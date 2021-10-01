Starting today, October 1, proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test must be presented by anyone 12 years and older before entering certain City of Prince Albert facilities.

The City had previously released guidelines but they have now been updated to reflect the wording of the Public Health Order, released today.

Vaccination proof or negative test is required at all events the EA Rawlinson Centre, all ticketed sports events at the Art Hauser Centre, all gym and fitness classes at Alfred Jenkins Field House and Margo Fournier Centre, the Knotty Pine Bistro and all public events or gatherings at the Ches Leach Lounge and Community Halls.

The order does not apply to the Museums, Library or the Steaurt or Kinsmen Arenas as previously indicated.

For those that would like clarification on the order and how it applies, please contact the facilities directly. Contact information and further details, including what proof is required, is available at https://www.citypa.ca/en/living-in-our-community/covid-19.aspx.

Proof can be provided with the wallet card given at time of vaccination or with a printed or digital copy of the eHealth vaccination record, which includes a QR code.