22-year-old has life threatening injuries following hit and run

A 22-year-old male is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in La Ronge.

RCMP in the community said that on Sept. 30 at about 3:30 am, they were called to a report of an injured male in a parking lot on Francis Robert Street.

They found the 22-year-old male who was taken to hospital. Investigation has determined that he was struck by a vehicle, which then left the scene.

The vehicle, a blue hatchback, has since been recovered. La Ronge RCMP officers, with the assistance of the Saskatchewan RCMP’s La Ronge General Investigation Section, Prince Albert Forensic Identification Services and Collision Reconstruction, continue to investigate.

As part of the ongoing investigation, investigators would like to identify and speak with the individual walking in the attached image. The vehicle recovered by police is also pictured in the image.

Anyone with information should call the La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730. To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.