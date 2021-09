Nadine Wilson, MLA for Saskatchewan Rivers, has resigned the province said in a news release on Sept. 30.

Premier Scott Moe said in the statement that “Wilson offered her resignation as a result of misrepresenting her vaccination status”.

Wilson has represented the riding since 2007.

The government said that it has confirmed that all remaining 47 Sask. Party MLAs are fully vaccinated.

Premier Scott Moe is scheduled to speak to the media about the decision at 12:30 p.m.

More to come.