Trustees to be recognized by Saskatchewan Catholic School Boards Association

Maurice Chalifour has been a long-time fixture in the Prince Albert Catholic School Division—first as a teacher, and then as a trustee.

In recognition of that service, the Saskatchewan Catholic School Boards Association (SCSBA) named him an Appreciation Award winner for 2021. He will receive the award later this year.

“That’s a great news story,” education director Lorel Trumier said. “We have an individual who dedicated his life to Catholic education.”

Chalifour has served in many different roles in Catholic education, working as a teacher, principal, board member, and volunteer. He also serves regularly in the church. Trumier congratulated Chalifour during the board’s regular meeting on Monday, and thanked him for his dedication.

“He is really just one of those outstanding individuals in our community that deserve the recognition, so we are really pleased about that,” Trumier said during an interview on Tuesday.

Chalifour said it was a pleasure to serve 35 years in the division. He hasn’t regretted all the time and effort he put into Catholic education.

“It went by rather quickly—in fact, very quickly—but I have enjoyed every minute of it,” Chalifour said during the meeting. “It certainly has had some ups and downs, but I have found it very rewarding and I’m humbled to receive that award.”

Trumier outlined Chalifour’s years of service during the meeting. His teaching career began in 1969, and he rose to principal in 1987. After retiring from teaching in 1995, Chalifour remained on the substitute list until 2004. He was first elected as a trustee in 2011.

Patrick Hordyski./submitted photo

“I would like to congratulate Maurice for all of his years of service,” Trumier said in the meeting.

“2011. Many of you know that Maurice served on many committees—audit committee, discipleship committee, staff appreciation, (and) recognition committee—and has also served as a liaison for the Prince Albert Catholic Education Foundation.”

Chalifour was also instrumental in a fundraising campaign which raised over $600,000 for Ecole St. Mary High School in 2003.

“He is a supporter of many of the division’s efforts to raise money such as the very instrumental Toonies for Tuition,” Trumier said.

She added that Chalifour is also very active in the parish and larger community. That includes roles as a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus, and a past chair of the Columbian Centre board of directions.

“He is also very active in his parish and larger community, he is committed to nurturing, promoting and supporting the vision and values of our school division,” Trumier said.

Chalifour isn’t the only Prince Albert catholic trustee receiving an SCSBA award. Pat Hordyski will also be presented with the nine year service award for his contributions to Catholic education.

“I would certainly like to begin by congratulating Pat Hordyski for receiving the nine year service award and for his many years obviously of service and volunteerism and support to our students and staff and families in our school division,” Trumier said during the meeting.

Like Chalifour, Hordyski said it was a pleasure to serve.

“It has gone by fast, really,” Hordyski said.

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division nominated trustee Maurice Chalifour for the Appreciation Award after a call for nominations during their meeting in September in recognition of his years of service and dedication to the division. Hordyski was already eligible as he has been serving the board for nine years and was up for recognition.

Each year the SCSBA awards a person or persons in appreciation of their commitment and contribution to Catholic Education in the province.