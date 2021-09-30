Province reports 10 deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday

Record 601 cases reported overall in province

Health officials reported 10 patients have died after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, while Saskatchewan set an all-time high for new cases.

The Saskatoon Zone reported the highest number of deaths with three, followed by the North East, Regina and Central East zones with two each. The South West Zone reported one death. There have now been 695 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the province.

North Central reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. This was among 601 total cases in the province, a new record for Saskatchewan. The Saskatoon Zone led the province with 165 new cases.

Of the 67,339 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 4,669 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 191 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 155 active cases and North Central 3 has 81 active cases.

Five cases with pending location were added to North Central on Thursday.

According to the province there were 127 cases reported in the 0 to 11 age group Thursday. In the 12 to 19 age group there were 52 cases reported with 46 not vaccinated.

According to the province, 34.9 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category. Also 14.3 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 307 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 228 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 235 receiving inpatient care and 72 in the ICU. North Central has 36 patients in hospital.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 488, or 40.5 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 540 recoveries were reported on Thursday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 61,467.

Since the start of the pandemic, 16,272 cases are from the North area (6,976 North West, 6,818 North Central, 2,478 and North East). This is now the most cases reported in any region in the province with North Central moving ahead of Saskatoon with Wednesday’s report.

There were 4,375 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Wednesday. As of Sept. 30, there have been 1,134,094 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 4,792 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,557,658.

There were 443 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Thursday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

According to the province 49,166 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.