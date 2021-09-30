Hold and secure lockdown at St. Catherine School ends without incident

On Wednesday afternoon there was a hold and secure lockdown at St. Catherine Catholic School in Prince Albert according to a release from the Prince Albert Catholic School Division.

In the release, director of education Lorel Trumier explained that a hold and secure lockdown occurred at St. Catherine Catholic School at approximately 12:50 p.m. Wednesday.

“The lockdown was precautionary as there was a robbery at a convenience store near the school,” the release stated.

The Prince Albert Police Service was involved and as a precaution, the police contained and completed a sweep of the area.

Due to the police’s quick response, the secure lockdown was lifted at 1:45 p.m.

The division said that the hold and secure lockdown was lifted without incident and no students, persons, or staff were harmed.

The school resumed regular operations by 1:45 p.m. today.

École Holy Cross, St. John, and St. Francis Schools were also on secure lockdown precautionary measures. The secure lockdown at these schools was lifted at 1:45 pm today.

“Thank you to Prince Albert Police Services and the staff in our schools for quickly and diligently ensuring the safety of students and staff,” said the Division.