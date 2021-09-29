Province reports 36 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central

Saskatchewan health officials reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Wednesday.

This was among 394 total cases in the province. The Saskatoon Zone led the province with 59 new cases. Of the 66,737 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 4,585 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 206 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 150 active cases and North Central 3 has 76 active cases.

Seven cases with pending location were added to North Central on Wednesday.

The province also reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. The deaths were in South West, Saskatoon and the Far North West.

There have now been 685 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the province.

According to the province there were 90 cases reported in the 0 to 11 age group Wednesday. In the 12 to 19 age group there were 62 cases reported with 53 not vaccinated.

According to the province, 26.6 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category. Also 16.4 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 295 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 211 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 228 receiving inpatient care and 67 in the ICU. North Central has 32 patients in hospital.

There are no ICU beds located in the Far North West, Far North Central, Far North East, North East, Central West and South East.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 467, or 38.8 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 540 recoveries were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 61,467.

Since the start of the pandemic, 16,140 cases are from the North area (6,908 North West, 6,768 North Central and 2,464 North East). This is now the most cases reported in any region in the province with North Central moving ahead of Saskatoon with this report.

There were 3,649 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Tuesday. As of Sept. 29, there have been 1,129,719 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 3,546 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,552,886.

There were 264 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Monday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

According to the province 48,970 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.