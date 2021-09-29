Pedestrian killed in collision north of Prince Albert

Highway 2 was closed to traffic approximately four miles north of Prince Albert on Tuesday night while RCMP investigated a fatal collision.

In an update Wednesday morning, RCMP reported that shortly before 9:00 p.m. September 28, a fatal collision involving a pedestrian was reported to Prince Albert RCMP. Buckland Fire and EMS were also present at the scene when RCMP arrived. The first involved vehicle, reported to police as an orange SUV, departed the scene prior to police arrival. A second involved car stopped and remained on scene.

The adult male pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. His identity is not confirmed and an autopsy will take place later this week.

Prince Albert RCMP, RCMP Collision Reconstruction and Forensic Identification Section, in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, continue to investigate this incident.

If anyone has information about this incident, including information about the alleged involved orange SUV, please report it to Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5501 or report tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.