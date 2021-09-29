Joe Hargrave, MLA Report

Prince Albert and the surrounding communities have seen some exciting news within the forestry industry in the past few weeks. This sector is northern Saskatchewan’s largest economic driver supporting nearly 8,000 jobs and hundreds of businesses. In 2020, more than $1.1 billion worth of forest products were sold, an almost 30 per cent increase over the previous year. To support the industry, we are committed to working with partners to ensure our forests are well managed, healthy and sustained over the long term.

In our area, timber allocations have been approved for Paper Excellence and One Sky Forest Products, completing the first step necessary to move these projects forward. The restart of Paper Excellence includes a capital investment of $550 million to refurbish and upgrade the facility, which will bring 1,650 direct and indirect jobs as it prepares for opening in 2023. This facility will effectively use our forest resources utilizing the chip and smaller pieces of wood from the production.

I am happy to see the new One Sky Forest Products mill announced with timber allocation in Prince Albert. This $250 million investment will create 700 jobs and help our government achieve our Growth Plan goal to double the province’s forestry sector by 2030 and further strengthen Saskatchewan’s economy.

We are blessed to have roughly half of our province covered with abundant forests and will work with partners to ensure this ecosystem is well managed, healthy and sustainable. This investment and other smaller mills getting timber allocations will help provide quality jobs in our communities. With the development of the new hospital, the hospice, the new aquatics and arena development, Prince Albert is recognized as the forestry hub with the services to support growth.

In the past weeks, we have also seen news regarding COVID-19. Our government has worked very closely with medical professionals for guidance and direction on the best way to keep our constituents safe. To help with this, we have issued a new provincial emergency order to provide for health system labour mobility through greater flexibility in scheduling and redirecting health care workers to areas experiencing capacity pressures, as well as the use of supplementary resources.

Please do your part, and get vaccinated. You make a difference in the battle against COVID-19, and we all need to do our part; when you are not vaccinated, you are negatively affecting others, not just yourself.

Saskatchewan citizens with a MySaskHealthRecord account at eHealth Saskatchewan can now view their COVID-19 vaccination record in a new format that includes a QR (Quick Response) code. This replaces the one-page format that did not include the QR code. This improved COVID-19 vaccination record will simplify everyday life for travellers, the business community and organizations. To learn more, visit www.ehealthsask.ca.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, our government has invested in services that help those experiencing mental health concerns, particularly in our younger population. If you or someone you know is in need, please call the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-686-6868, TEXT 686868 or chat online at kidshelpphone.ca

Thank you for doing your part to help us all stay healthy by getting vaccinated!