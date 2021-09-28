SHSAA provincial golf champions crowned

The first provincial high school sports competition since March 2020 took place at the Valley Regional Park Golf Course in Rosthern over the weekend as the Saskatchewan High Schools Athletic Association held their 2021 golf championships.

Ella Kozak of Yorkton Sacred Heart, who is the reigning Golf Saskatchewan women’s amateur champion, cruised to the female event title over Sarah Henderson of Saskatoon Holy Cross and Hallie Crozier of Regina Miller.

Nevaeh Campbell represented the St. Mary Marauders in the tournament and finished in 35th place.

Meanwhile, Estevan’s Ryan Chernoff shot a dazzling round of 68 on Saturday to win the male event by seven shots over Martensville’s Myles Johnson.

Darien Herlick of Weyburn and Keatan Cote of Kindersley were one stroke back of Johnson and shared the bronze medal.

Max McDougall of the Carlton Crusaders finished the two-day event in a tie for 23rd with Dennis Fineday of Spiritwood, Dallen Jule of Bruno and Nick Kitchen of Nipawin.