Province reports 10 deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday

Saskatchewan saw an all-time high in deaths related to COVID-19 with 10 reported on Tuesday.

That includes four deaths reported in the South East Zone, two in South West and Central West and one each reported in Saskatoon, South Central, South East and the adjacent North East zones.

There have now been 682 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the province.

North Central reported 70 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

This was among 449 total cases in the province. The Saskatoon Zone led the province with 103 new cases.

Of the 66,343 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 4,734 are considered active, another record number.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 233 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 152 active cases and North Central 3 has 90 active cases.

According to the province there were 103 cases reported in the 0 to 11 age group Sunday. In the 12 to 19 age group there were 55 cases reported with 48 not vaccinated.

Three cases with pending location were added to North Central on Tuesday.

As well, three duplicate cases were removed from the North Central count on Tuesday.

According to the province, 31 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age category. Also 16.8 per cent of new cases eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated

The province also continues to set records for patients in hospital overall.

There are currently 311 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 240 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 246 receiving inpatient care and 65 in the ICU. North Central has 30 patients in hospital.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 472, or 39.2 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 490 recoveries were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 60,927.

Since the start of the pandemic, 16,021 cases are from the North area (6,856 North West, 6,725 North Central and2,440 North East).

There were 4,249 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Monday. As of Sept. 28, there have been 1,126,070 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 648 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,5149,338

There were 44 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Monday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

According to the province 48,851 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.

Phase two of COVID-19 booster program to launch October 4

In September the province launched the COVID-19 booster program with residents of long-term and personal care homes and certain immunocompromised populations eligible.

Beginning next Monday (October 4) phase two of the booster program begins.

Eligible residents include residents 80 years and older, six months following their second dose and other immunocompromised and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals including those with auto-immune diseases and those who received chemotherapy or radiation therapy in the past six months. A complete list is available at Saskatchewan.ca/covid-19.

These populations can receive the booster a minimum of 28 days after their second dose.

Those eligible for medical reasons will receive a letter from the Ministry of Health or their physician with instructions on how to receive the booster. Eligible residents must present the letter before immunization will be administered.

Those eligible for booster shots are encouraged to visit a pharmacy or pop-up clinic opportunity.