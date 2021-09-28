Hawks lead Sherwood Division after SJHL opening weekend

After the first weekend of the 2021-2022 regular season the Nipawin Hawks are leading the SJHL’s Sherwood Division after a clean sweep of the La Ronge Ice Wolves. The rival Melfort Mustangs are in second place after splitting their opening weekend series with the Flin Flon Bombers.

The Hawks are a perfect 2-0 and in first place, the Mustangs and Bombers are 1-1 and the Ice Wolves are 0-2.

The Mustangs traveled to Flin Flon and lost to the Bombers in Flin Flon’s home opener 5-3 on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The Mustangs led 1-0 after the first period and trailed 2-1 after the second period.

Curtis Hammond had a pair of goals for the Mustangs and Liam McInnes added the other Melfort goal.

Nathan Gagne, Jaxon Martens, Xavier Lapointe, Cole Duperrault and Mason Kapsick responded for the Bombers.

Steven Bacovsky made 38 saves for the Mustangs. The Bombers’ Cal Schell made 36 saves to pick up the win.

The Mustangs won their home opener over the Bombers 5-2 at the Northern Lights Palace on Friday, Sept. 24 in front of a crowd of over 1,000 people.

Melfort led 3-1 after the first period and 4-2 after the second period.

Seth McCullough had a pair of goals for the Mustangs, Kevin Minnoch, Dawson LeRoux and Hammond added the other goals.

Duperreault and Kapsick responded for the Bombers.

Former Prince Albert Minto Joel Favreau made 27 saves to pick up the win for Melfort, Schell made 38 saves to take the loss for the Bombers.

The Mustangs were in Yorkton to face the Terriers on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Results were not available for deadline.

The Hawks moved to 2-0 with a 5-1 win over the Ice Wolves in their home opener at Centennial Arena on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The Hawks led 3-0 after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Dayne Feicht, Brody Wilson, Josh Morton, Evan Bortis and Andrew Schaab had goals for Nipawin.

Jacob Jonkman responded for the Ice Wolves.

Chase Hamm made 17 saves to pick up the win for the Hawks. The Ice Wolves’ Dawson Smith made 20 saves.

The Hawks won their first game of the season with a 5-4 win over the Ice Wolves on Friday. Sept. 24 in La Ronge.

The Hawks led 3-1 after the first and second periods.

Liam Bell, Phil Laberge, Carson Dobson, Bortis and Schaab scored for Nipawin.

Nolan Doell had a pair of goals for the Ice Wolves while Kole Christenssen and Nate Looft added the other goals.

Hamm made 27 saves to pick up the win for Nipawin. The Ice Wolves Alex Bell made 26 saves in a losing cause.

The Hawks traveled to Flin Flon to face the Bombers on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Results were not available for deadline.

The Ice Wolves will host the Battlefords North Stars on Thursday, Sept. 30.

The Hawks and Mustangs renew their rivalry with a home-and-home series this weekend. The two teams meet in Nipawin on Friday, Oct. 2 before they face off at the Northern Lights Palace on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The Ice Wolves host the Bombers to start a home-and-home on Friday Oct. 1 against the Bombers. The two teams meet in Flin Flon on Saturday, Oct. 2.