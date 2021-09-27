RCMP identify man found dead near Cecil Ferry, decline to release name at family’s request

RCMP have identified the person who was found dead near the Cecil Ferry on Sept. 21 as a 39-year-old man from Leask.

Police declined to release the man’s name at the request of his family, who have been notified of his death.

The Prince Albert Police Service and Saskatchewan Coroners Service continue to investigate, but police say initial findings show the death was not suspicious.

Police first received reports of a body in the North Saskatchewan River near the Cecil Ferry at around 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 21. Police were able to remove the body with the assistance of the Prince Albert Fire Department.