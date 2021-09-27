Province reports 398 new COVID-19 cases, 32 per cent in patients in their 20s and 30s

Health officials reported 398 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, along with 470 recoveries and two new deaths.

The deaths occurred in the North West and Saskatoon zones. There have now been 672 COVID-related deaths in Saskatchewan since the start of the outbreak.

Monday’s case total marked the first time since Sept. 21 that Saskatchewan reported less than 400 new cases in one day. Roughly 32 per cent of all new cases are in patients in their 20s and 30s. Roughly 16 per cent are in fully vaccinated patients.

While new cases declined, the number of hospitalizations increased by eight to 289 patients. That includes 33 in North Central. There are 63 COVID-19 patients in the ICU across Saskatchewan. The province says 78.4 per cent of those ICU cases involved people who were not fully vaccinated.

Healthcare workers reported 2,510 new doses administered in Saskatchewan, including 1,436 first doses. There are now 730,171 fully vaccinated residents across the province.

North Central reported 43 new cases on Monday, along with 38 recoveries. One case was assigned to the region after it was announced without residency information. There are now 501 active cases in the area.

Prince Albert reported 28 new cases, while Zone 1 reported five and Zone 3 reported 10. There are now 257 active cases in Prince Albert, 165 in Zone 1 and 79 in Zone 3.

The North East Zone reported 16 new cases and 24 recoveries. There are now 193 active cases in the area.

The Far North West reported 19 new cases and 18 recoveries. There are now 219 cases in the region.

The Far North East reported 14 new cases and 26 recoveries, dropping their active case total to 2019.

Far North Central reported no new cases or recoveries. There are 11 active cases remaining in the area.