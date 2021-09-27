No transit service on Sept. 30

There will be no transit service in Prince Albert on Sept. 30 as the City has opted to give staff the day for the new federal holiday; the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

This is the first year the day has been an official holiday and council decided several weeks ago that the City would observe it as well.

Along with no transit services, several facilities have revised schedules on that day and users are asked to check the city website for changed times.

The Prince Albert Urban Indigenous Coalition (PAUIC) will also host a one-hour education session on September 30 on the topic of residential schools.

The pre-recorded session will be approximately one hour and available on the PAUIC website as well as on social media at the start of the day on September 30.

More information on that is available at www.paevents.ca for further details.

Also known as Orange Shirt Day, wearing orange on September 30 continues to be a way to honour Indian Residential Schools Survivors.

The Indian and Metis Friendship Centre, working with the City of Prince Albert through the Municipal Cultural Action Plan, completed a Call for an Indigenous Artist this year.

The chosen artist, Ailah Carpenter, has created an ‘Orange Shirt Day – Every Child Matters’ design uniquely for Prince Albert.

This design will be sold by the Prince Albert Indian and Metis Friendship Centre located at 1409 1 Ave East.