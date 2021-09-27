Mistawasis man accused of filing false report

A 21-year-old man from Mistawasis First Nation stands accused of filing a false report after emergency responders searched for a supposedly fatal collision that never took place.

RCMP, EMS, STARS Air Ambulance, and local residents all conducted extensive patrols trying to locate a crash scene on Mistawasis beginning at 1 a.m. on Saturday. Police say a caller reported a collision with multiple casualties and two deceased individuals.

RCMP began treating the call as a false report after emergency responders were unable to locate the scene. They arrested 21-year-old Tyler Sanderson following their investigation.

Sanderson faces two charges, including public mischief. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Sanderson made his first court appearance in Prince Albert on Monday.