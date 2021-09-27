Man in hospital after assault on 14 St.

Both ambulance and police were called to an assault on Sunday which saw a 31-year-old man taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Prince Albert Police say that on Sept 26 at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers along with Parkland Ambulance were called to the area of 1100 Block of 14th Street West for a report of an assault.

After finding the wounded man, he was taken to the Victoria Hospital and then transported to the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, where he remains in serious condition.

Members with the Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Identification Section of the Prince Albert Police Service continue to investigate. A section of the 1100 Block of 14 Street West remains closed to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.