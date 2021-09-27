Five more cases of COVID-19 identified in Catholic Schools

There were another five positive cases of COVID-19 recently identified according to the Prince Albert Catholic School Division on Monday.

Officials from the Saskatchewan Health Authority identified 5 positive COVID-19 cases in individuals at three schools on September 27 (École St. Mary School, St. Michael and École St. Anne School).

The Prince Albert Catholic School division confirmed the cases in a news release on Sept. 12 and said the cases are likely not due to transmission in the schools due to the recent start of the year.

“With the rise in cases and state of vaccination rates, Prince Albert Catholic Schools will remain committed to informing the school community and broader community regarding positive COVID cases and exposures in our schools,” said the Division.

Each classroom and the cohorts of the infected people has been notified of the exposure.

According to changes in the Saskatchewan Public Health order on Friday, Sept. 10, all positive cases and those they have exposed are now required to isolate for 10 days unless they are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinated people are advised to watch for symptoms of break through infection and seek testing if they notice anything.

For schools, the division will continue to operate in-person classes using the same safety protocols, such as mandatory masking.

Additionally, the students and families will be receiving updates using the Edsby platform.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with these school community members, and we hope they are doing well,” said the division in the release. “We all have a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools.”

Families are asked to consider all the layers of protection such as performing daily health screening, staying home if ill, calling Health Line 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practicing proper hand hygiene, maintaining physical distancing, and wearing a mask when appropriate.

Vaccination clinic dates and times are available in the community via pharmacies and pop-up clinics.

Drive-thru testing is available at the Cone Shop (9th St and 6th Ave E Prince Albert), open seven days a week –8:30 am –4 pm. If you are not able to use the drive-thru testing site, call 811 for other testing options.

The division also strongly urge everyone to continue to follow all Public Health advisements, orders and protocols.