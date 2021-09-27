First degree murder charge after Choiceland death

A male youth has been charged with one count of first degree murder in connection with the death of a woman in Choiceland last week.

The male youth, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, made their first court appearance via telephone on Sept. 27 in Melfort.

On Sept. 24, a 37-year-old woman was found dead in a residence on Railway Ave. in the community at about 1:45 am.

The youth was arrested and taken into custody at the scene and police say there was no concern for public safety.