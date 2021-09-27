COVID exposure at Co-op gas bar in Melfort

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued an alert warning of an increased risk of COVID-19 at the Prairie North Co-op Gas Bar in Melfort.

The exposure risk was on Sept 14 and 15 and Sept 18 and 19 from 5:45 am to 2:45 pm on each of those days.

As per the Public Health Order, all individuals who were in the gas bar in those times are required to immediately self-isolate and remain isolated until 14 days after the exposure day and must seek testing for COVID-19 immediately.

Those who are fully vaccinated and the second dose was on or 14 days prior to the exposure date are not required to self-isolate unless they develop symptoms of COVID.

Those who do develop symptoms should immediately self-isolate and seek testing.

Vaccination records are available at MySaskHealthRecord.

Self-isolation means you need to stay home, avoid contact with anyone who is not fully vaccinated (individuals who are considered fully vaccinated have received two doses of vaccine and are at least two weeks past their second dose), and stay away from work, school, stores, social events and any other public setting.

COVID-19, and its variants, are still present in Saskatchewan. Persons infected with or exposed to COVID-19 must take all precautions as advised by Public Health and take all reasonable measures to significantly reduce the risk of infecting others. Following public health guidance is particularly important for those who are unvaccinated, or have received only one dose of COVID vaccine.