Black Angus bulls seized in cattle purchase fraud case

Two pure bred Black Angus bulls found near Spiritwood have been seized as part of an investigation into fraudulent cattle purchases connected to Alberta.

On Sept. 2, the Alberta RCMP Livestock Investigation Unit, assisted by Livestock Services of Saskatchewan, executed a search warrant and seized the two bulls.

They also found evidence of other instances of fraud, which led them to a subsequent search and recovery of cattle in both Thorsby, Alberta and Lloydminster.

Police allege the same two suspects, Shane and Shanon Hoff, were responsible for those instances of fraudulent purchase as well.

The investigation started on August 19, 2021 when the Alberta police received a report about a purchase in Tofield, Alberta.

Investigators determined the suspects had allegedly bought the cattle with a fraudulent cheque and transported the cattle out of province without brand inspection.

Livestock Services of Saskatchewan were called to assist and a location was identified where the cattle were believed to be grazing near Spiritwood.

A total of 19 animals were seized in all three communities and identified through registered livestock brands and/or registered pure bred tattoos.

Shane and Shanon Hoff, both of Two Hills, Alta., have both been charged with Fraud Over $5,000 and are scheduled to appear in Vegreville Provincial Court on Oct. 18, 2021.

Alberta RCMP Livestock Investigation Unit investigators encourage all livestock owners to brand their cattle and horses as this is the primary means of ownership identification and in most cases, relied upon for successful prosecution.

It is notable that Shane and Shanon Hoff are believed to have been involved in similar business transactions.

As such, the RCMP are asking anyone with information about similar incidents is asked to contact the Alberta RCMP Livestock Investigations Unit at 403-598-6991, or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.