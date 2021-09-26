Five more cases at Prince Albert Catholic Schools

Five more cases of COVId-19 have been identified in four Prince Albert Catholic Schools, the division confirmed on Sept. 25.

The four schools include École St. Anne School, St. John School, St Michael School and École Holy Cross.

The Catholic School Division says it is committed to keeping the larger community informed about all positive case and exposures at any of its seven schools.

“With the rise in case rates and state of vaccination rates in our province and our community, the School Division encourages all families to consider all the layers of protection,” said the Divison in a news release. “Students under 12 are not eligible for vaccination; therefore, our community needs to do what it can to protect our youth. Using many layers of protection is safe and effective.”

Each classroom or cohort specifically affected has been informed and no further details will be shared.

All schools will continue to operate in-person classes while maintaining current safety protocols. Additionally, the students and families will be receiving updates using the Edsby platform.

While the Catholic division regularly informs media of COVID cases and exposures, public divisions are not.

However, cases connected to schools are listed on the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s website and there have been multiple cases in Prince Albert public schools since the start of this schools year.

Carlton Comprehensive High School has had nine cases, Prince Albert Collegiate has had one, Vincent Massey Schools has had three, École Arthur Pechey has had two connected to a bus and three in the school, and W.J. Berezowsky, Queen Mary and John Diefenbaker all have had one each.

COVID-19 and its’ variants are present in the community and Saskatchewan, and people are encouraged everyone to protect themselves and youth.

Consider all the layers of protection such as performing daily health screening, staying home if ill, calling HealthLine 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practicing proper hand hygiene, maintaining physical distancing, and wearing a mask when appropriate. Vaccination clinic dates and times are available in the community via pharmacies and Public Health clinics.

Drive-thru testing is available at the Cone Shop (9th St and 6th Ave E Prince Albert), open 7 days a week – 8:30 am – 4 pm. If you are not able to use the drive-thru testing site, call 811 for other testing options.