COVID deaths hit 77 in North Central

With two more deaths over the weekend, 77 North Central residents have now died after contracting the COVID-19 virus.

The province reported the 77th death on Sept. 26, along with 38 new active cases in the region.

North Central 2, which is primarily the City of Prince Albert, has the highest active caseload of the three sub-districts with 240 cases, 18 of which were added in the last 24 hours.

North Central 1 (Christopher and Candle Lake and surrounding communities) had 10 new cases for a total of 172 active cases

North Central 3 also saw 10 new cases and has 79 active infections in the area.

The rolling seven day average of new cases has dropped down to 41 and total cases since the start of the pandemic are 6,639 (491 are active).

Of the active cases, 36 people are in hospital with seven of those ill enough to require intensive care.

Another 286 vaccines were given out with 126 new people now fully immunized.

So far, 105,506 doses of vaccine have been administered in the North Central zone.

Province-wide highlights

As of September 26, there are 552 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 65,501 reported cases.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (21), Far North East (19), North West (77), North Central (38), North East (16), Saskatoon (124), Central West (17), Central East (36), Regina (64), South West (33), South Central (36) and South East (36) zones, and thirty-five (35) new cases have pending residence information.

Thirty (30) cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Far North West (from September 24 (2)), Far North East (from September 24 (1)), North West (from September 21 (1), September 24 (3)), North Central (from September 23 (2), September 24 (6)), Saskatoon (from September 24 (2)), Regina (from September 22 (1), September 23 (3) September 24 (4)), South West (from September 20 (1), September 24 (1)), South Central (from September 20 (1)), and South East (from September 16 (1), September 23 (1)) zones.

One (1) SK resident tested out-of-province was added to the Saskatoon (from September 24 (1)) case count.

One (1) SK resident was deemed to be a non-SK resident and removed from the Central East (from September 24 (1)) case count.

65,501 cases are confirmed.

15,796 cases are from the North area (6,743 North West, 6,639 North Central, 2,414 North East).

15,781 cases are from the Saskatoon area

13,408 cases are from the Regina area

8,028 cases are from the Far North area (3,756 Far North West, 531 Far North Central, 3,741 Far North East)

7,692 cases are from the South area (1,652 South West, 2,429 South Central, 3,611 South East)

4,284 cases are from the Central area (1,192 Central West, 3,092 Central East)

512 cases have pending residence information

4,864 cases are considered active and 59,967 cases are considered recovered.

More than one-quarter (27.5%) of new cases are in the age category of 20 to 39 years.

One in five (19.8%) of new cases eligible for vaccination (aged 12 years and older) were fully vaccinated.

As of September 26th, a total of 281 individuals are hospitalized; including 218 inpatient hospitalizations and 63 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 281 patients, 222 (79.0%) were not fully vaccinated.

Three (3) new deaths reported today. 670 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died with a case fatality rate of 1.0%.

1,118,042 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. As of September 23rd, when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 937,394 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 1,123,656 tests performed per million population.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 478 (39.7 new cases per 100,000).