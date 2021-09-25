Raiders wrap up pre-season slate

Following a quartet of exhibition games over the last two weekends, the Prince Albert Raiders are now gearing up for the start of the 2021-22 Western Hockey League campaign.

The Raiders concluded their pre-season schedule on Saturday evening in Warman, as they dropped a 2-0 decision to the Saskatoon Blades at the Legends Centre.

“The guys are playing as a team,” Raiders head coach Marc Habscheid said. “Understanding structure is important and it’s a team-first mentality with the Raiders.

“As far I’m concerned, that was a great step for our team tonight as we get ready for Friday. No one is going to remember this game in three months, but this was a good building block.”

Saturday’s contest saw the Blades get goals from forwards Jayden Wiens and Moritz Elias, while also receiving a 20-save shutout performance from Ethan Chadwick.

Raiders netminder Max Hildebrand put together his best game of the pre-season as he made 25 stops.

“Max and Ronin (Geraghty) were both good this weekend and they made some good saves,” Habscheid said.

“From a team aspect, this was our best game of the four we played in during the pre-season. I told the guys after the game that we need to have a foundation in order to build a house, and playing as a team is what we’ve stressed here in Prince Albert since I came here.”

During the pre-season, the Raiders have been suiting up a younger lineup than normal as goaltender Carter Serehyenko, blueliners Nolan Allan, Kaiden Guhle and Landon Kosior, and forwards Reece Vitelli and Ozzy Wiesblatt have been attending National Hockey League camps, though Serhyenko is on his way back to Prince Albert after being reassigned by the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

They are also still awaiting the arrivals of imports Tikhon Chaika and Vladislav Shilo from Belarus and were without the services of forwards Tyson Laventure for this weekend after he suffered an injury last Saturday night in a road tilt with the Regina Pats.

“We’ll get some guys back from camps and we may not get other guys back, but whoever we have Friday is who we’ll line up with,” Habscheid said.

The Raiders will open up their 2021-22 slate on Friday night as they’ll host the Pats in a 7 p.m. matchup at the Art Hauser Centre

The two sides will then travel to Regina the following afternoon for a 1 p.m. tilt at the Brandt Centre that will be broadcast nationally on CBC.