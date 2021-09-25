Mintos win season opener

The Prince Albert Mintos started their 2021-22 Saskatchewan Male Under-18 AAA Hockey League season in impressive fashion at the Art Hauser Centre on Saturday afternoon as they cruised to a 7-2 triumph over the Swift Current Legionnaires.

Seattle Thunderbirds draft pick Karson Blanchette, who was held without a point in five games for the Mintos during the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign, led the way for the hosts as he scored three goals and picked up an assist.

Prince Albert’s Ashton Tait had an impressive debut for his hometown club as the 2021 WHL Draft prospect potted a pair of power play goals in the opening frame and dished out a helper on Blanchette’s first marker of the afternoon.

Jacob Cosette helped set up a pair of goals for the hosts, who received a 24-save performance from Ty Shumanski and also got goals from Ryan Lepitzki and Matthew Cudmore.

The Legionnaires, who won their season opener on Friday in a 3-1 road contest with the Tisdale Trojans, were paced on offence by Gavin Granger as the blueliner had two assists.

Carter Cormier and Josh Heistad both scored in the loss, which saw Brayden Schenstead turn aside 32 shots.

The Mintos will now prepare for a Sunday contest against the Regina Pat Canadians, which will get underway at 1:30 p.m. at the Art Hauser Centre.