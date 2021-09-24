Suspicious death in Choiceland

A 37-year-old woman from Choiceland was found dead in a residence in the community at about 1:45 am.

Nipawin RCMP were called to the residence on Railway Avenue East on Sept. 24.

The woman was declared deceased at the scene. Her family has been notified.

Officers took one individual into custody at the scene. There is no concern for public safety.

This investigation, which is being led by the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit South, is in its early stages.

Police say they are unable to release any more details at this time. An update will be provided when available.