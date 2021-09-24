Grand Chief stays in office

Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte of the Prince Albert Grand Council has kept his position by acclamation.

The Grand Council announced on Sept. 24 that there would be no need for the planned election for the job, set for October 26.

Hardlotte will not be required to take a leave of absence for the duration of the campaign as is normally the case.

This is his second term as Grand Chief.

There will still be an election for the job of Athabasca Vice Chief on October 26 with potential candidates being made public after they have been verified by Oct. 1