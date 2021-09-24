Another death in the North Central zone has brought the total deaths after contracting COVID-19 to 75.

The death was reported on Sept. 24, along with 57 new cases of COVID, and seven new hospitalizations, leading to a total of 37 people in hospital after contracting the virus.

Of those in hospital, seven are in the ICU.

Some recoveries have led to a total of 501 active cases of COVID in the region. So far, 5,978 people have recovered after contracting the virus.

The province also reported 396 tests performed, an increase of 162 from the previous day.

Vaccination rates continue to increase with 495 doses reported and of those, 296 were first doses. The number of first doses has increased since the province announced that unvaccinated people would not be able to attend places like dine in restaurants, bars and events unless they could provide a negative COVID test.

The new rules come into effect on Oct. 1.

Provincially, as of September 24, there are 528 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 64,402 reported cases.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (37), Far North East (18), North West (96), North East (16), Saskatoon (96), Central West (15), Central East (20), Regina (48), South West (28), South Central (32) and South East (34) zones and thirty one (31) new cases have pending residence information.

Twenty (20) cases with pending residence information were reassigned to Far North East (from August 28 (1), September 20 (1)), North Central (from September 21 (1), September 22 (2)), Saskatoon (from September 20 (1), September 22 (3)), Regina (from April 21 (1), September 19 (1), September 21 (2)), Central East (From September 20 (1)), and South Central (from September 14 (1), September 16 (1), September 19 (4)) zones.

One (1) case in the Far North East zone (from September 9, 2021) was deemed a duplicate case and removed.

64,402 cases are confirmed

-15,520 cases are from the Saskatoon area

-15,497 cases are from the North area (6,564 North West, 6,554 North Central, 2,379 North East)

-13,279 cases are from the Regina area

-7,929 cases are from the Far North area (3,700 Far North West, 530 Far North Central, 3,699 Far North East)

-7,489 cases are from the South area (1,585 South West, 2,368 South Central, 3,536 South East)

-4,193 cases are from the Central area (1,164 Central West, 3,029 Central East)

-495 cases have pending residence information

4,734 cases are considered active and 59,005 cases are considered recovered.

Less than one-third (31.6 per cent) of new cases are in the age category of 20 to 39.

Less than one in five (18.4 per cent) of new cases eligible for vaccination (aged 12 years and older) were fully vaccinated.

As of September 24, a total of 276 individuals are hospitalized; including 215 inpatient hospitalizations and 61 ICU hospitalizations. Of the 276 patients, 216 (78.3 per cent) were not fully vaccinated.

Five (5) new deaths reported today. 663 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died with a case fatality rate of 1.0.

1,109,805 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

As of September 22, when other provincial and national numbers are available from PHAC, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 934,036 tests performed per million. The national rate was 1,120,320 tests performed per million.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers was 478 (39.7 new cases per 100,000).