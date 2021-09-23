Seven deaths related to COVID-19 reported Thursday

Saskatchewan health officials reported seven new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.

Since Tuesday there have been 17 deaths reported in the province.

One death was reported in North Central, it was in the 70 to 79 age group. There were three deaths reported in the adjacent North West zone with two in the 70 to 79 age group and one in the 80 plus age group. There were also single deaths reported in the adjacent North East, South Central and Central East.

There have now been 658 deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the province.

The province also reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Thursday.

This was among 460 total cases in the province. The Saskatoon Zone led the province with 123 new cases.

Of the 63,875 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 4,715 are considered active another record number.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 292 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 181 active cases and North Central 3 has72 active cases.

According to the province there were 111 cases reported in the 0 to 11 age group Sunday. In the 12 to 19 age group there were 61 cases reported with 52 not vaccinated.

One case with pending location was added to North Central on Thursday.

According to the province, 35.9 per cent of new cases are in patients under the age of 19 and about 16.3 per cent of new cases were in fully vaccinated patients.

The province also set a record for patients in hospital overall and in ICU.

There are currently 273 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 207 of which are not fully vaccinated, with 258 receiving inpatient care and 58 in the ICU. North Central has 30 patients in hospital.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 470, or 39.0 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 285 recoveries were reported Thursday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 58,502 .

Since the start of the pandemic, 15,325 cases are from the North area (6,468 North West, 6,494 North Central and 2,363 North East).

There were 3,874 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Wednesday. As of Sept. 23, there have been 1,105,848 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 4,933 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,532,205.

There were 357 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Wednesday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

According to the province, 48,248 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.