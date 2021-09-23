La Ronge youth faces aggravated assault charges

A 16-year-old male from La Ronge is facing charges after a stabbing incident on Studer Street.

RCMP say that they were called to the street at about 10:10 pm on September 22 where they found a male youth suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The accused youth, who can’t be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with one count of aggravated assault, Section 268, Criminal Code.

He will appear in court in La Ronge on September 23, 2021.

The investigation continues with the assistance of the La Ronge General Investigation Section.