A body was found in the North Saskatchewan River on Sept. 21, near the Cecil Ferry, the RCMP said in a news release on Sept. 23.

The report was received at about 6:15 pm and the Prince Albert Fire Department was called to help remove the person from the water.

The identity of the person has not been confirmed and an autopsy is to be done.

Prince Albert RCMP, in partnership with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, continue to investigate