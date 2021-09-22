Two months for deal on bus passes

Users of Prince Albert transit services will save 25 per cent on their bus passes for the months of October and November.

The City made the announcement on Sept. 22, saying that some unplanned and unscheduled breakdowns are the reason.

“We are doing everything we can to bring back reliability to our transit system and this discount is a small appreciation to the transit users who have been impacted by the disruptions.” said Mohammad Kraishan, Engineering Services Manager for the City of Prince Albert in a news release.

The discount is offered as a way to thank users for their patience.

Passes can be purchases at vendor locations throughout the City. Locations are:

City Hall – 1084 Central Avenue

Crescent Heights Pharmacy – 2805 6th Avenue East

Gray’s Chemists – 681 15th Street West

PBCN Petro Canada – 3451 2nd Avenue West

Riverbank Development Corporation – 1350 15th Avenue West

Saskpolytechnic – Student Lounge at Technical Building

Medical Pharmacy – 1335 Central Avenue