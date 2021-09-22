SHA identifies four positive cases across three Prince Albert Catholic schools

Health officials have identified four more positive COVID-19 cases spread across three Prince Albert Catholic School Division schools.

St. John, St. Catherine, and Ecole St. Mary School all reported positive cases. The school division announced the news at around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

All schools will continue to operate in-person classes while maintaining current safety protocols. Parents with children connected to the affected classrooms have already been notified.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with these school community members, and we hope they are doing well,” the school division’s statement reads. “We all have a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools.”

The division encourages families to practice “all layers of protection” to prevent the virus’ spread. That includes daily health screening, staying home if ill, calling HealthLine 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practicing proper hand hygiene, maintaining physical distance, and wearing a mask when appropriate.