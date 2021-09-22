New champions crowned at Melfort Multi-K

The Melfort Multi-K had another new overall champion in the 21K Half Marathon on Saturday, Sept. 18. Christian Hare of Kinistino finished first overall in the 21K and also finished first overall in the men’s category.

Hare finished ahead of seven time winner Karen Strukoff of St. Brieux, who finished first overall in the women’s 21K Half Marathon.

Hare had the best time with a run of one hour, 36 minutes, while Strukoff had a time of one hour, 38:29.

Rounding out the top three male finishers were Jake Prybylski of Yorkton with a time of one hour, 39:27 and Michael Wilk of Yorkton with a time of one hour, 44:58.

Amber Mann of Battleford finished second in the women’s category with a time of one hour, 51:58 and Karen Hedin of Tisdale was third with a time of two hours, 05:12.

The top finishers in the men’s category of the 10K race was Ewen Gendall of Melfort with a time of 40 minutes and 42 seconds. In second place for men was Patrick Long of Kelowna, BC with a time of 41 minutes, 17 seconds. Placing third for men was Bill Glanville of Melfort with a time of 43 minutes, 14 seconds, his son Curtis Glanville placed fourth with a time of 44 minutes, 53 seconds.

Gabrielle Kaban of Regina was the top finisher in the 10K among women with a time of 43 minutes and 41 seconds. In second place was Lacey Annand of Melfort with a time of 48 minutes and 12 seconds and in third place was Cheryl Siemens of Saskatoon with a time of 48 minutes, 50 seconds.

In the women’s 5K race the top finisher was Madeline Kaban of Regina with a time of 21 minutes, nine seconds. Placing second was Genevieve Ehlers of Watson with a time of 23 minutes, four seconds. In third place was Leslie Erhardt of Regina with a time of 24 minutes, eight seconds.

The top overall finisher and men’s champion in the 5K run was Logan Kaban of Regina with a time of 18 minutes, 32 seconds. Finishing second was Mauricio Cantillano Castro of Choiceland with a time of 19 minutes, 48 seconds. The third place finisher was Donald Strasser of Nipawin with a time of 20 minutes, 31 seconds.