Lac La Ronge Indian Band announces vaccination passport policy

Proof of vaccination required of employees under new COVID-19 passport policy

The Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) Chief and Council adopted a COVID-19 vaccination passport policy for employees and offices on Monday. Chief Tammy Cook-Searson called the move “a step” in efforts to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“As a Band, we continue to work together to actively promote immunizations. Mandating vaccination passports is another effort to meet the goal,” Cook-Searson said.

Employees are required to show proof of vaccination to work in any of the LLRIB communities, failure to comply can result in termination of employment.

No person over the age of 12 can attend large indoor gatherings or any other non-commercial facility that is owned, operated or leased by LLRIB without proof of vaccination status.

The fourth wave continues to be a concern for the First Nation as positive cases are increasing in other communities — a significant number of those are among the unvaccinated.

The policy will apply to all LLRIB staff members and others — including contract workers, couriers and those visiting the Band offices.

Acceptable vaccination passports include digital or hard-copy proof of vaccination issued by the Band, public health or Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA). Exceptions are being made for those attending wakes and funerals or having valid medical reasons not to be vaccinated.

Other reasons not to be vaccinated will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

The Jonas Roberts Memorial Community Centre (JRMCC) on the LLRIB reserve passed a mandatory vaccine policy to access its facilities last week that is being “rolled out” to accommodate the interval between first and second doses of the vaccine.

Proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for COVID-19 will be required to access all areas of the building including the hallway, gymnasium, fitness centre and arena.

Vaccine passports or negative tests will also be expected in order to attend social or recreational events and gatherings affiliated with the community centre.