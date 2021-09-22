Crop Report for the Period September 7 to 13, 2021

Ministry of Agriculture

Producers continued to make quick progress in their harvest operations this week. Seventy-four per cent of the crop has been combined, up from 56 per cent last week and well ahead of the five-year (2016-2020) average of 50 per cent for this time of year. An additional 17 per cent of the crop is swathed or ready to straight-cut. Warm and dry weather is desired to continue drying down crops and allow harvest to continue without delay.

Harvest is most advanced in the southwest region, where 85 per cent of the crop is in the bin. The southeast has 81 per cent combined, the west-central 79 per cent, the east-central 63 per cent, the northeast 69 per cent and the northwest 57 per cent.

Ninety-nine per cent of the lentils, 98 per cent of the field peas, 86 per cent of the mustard, 82 per cent of the barley, 89 per cent of the durum, 83 per cent of the spring wheat, 54 per cent of the canola and 25 per cent of the flax has now been combined. An additional 34 per cent of the canola is swathed or ready to straight-cut.

Durum grades are being estimated as 27 per cent 1 CW, 34 per cent 2 CW, 28 per cent 3 CW and eleven per cent 4 and 5 CW. Pea grades are estimated as 25 per cent 1 CAN, 62 per cent 2 CAN, 12 per cent 3 CAN and one per cent Sample grade. Lentil grades are estimated to be 20 per cent 1 CAN, 62 per cent 2 CAN, 15 per cent 3 CAN and three per cent Sample grade.

Most of the province received very little to no rainfall this week. The Shaunavon and Gull Lake areas received the highest amount of rain with 15 mm. Topsoil moisture conditions in the province continue to deteriorate due to strong winds and minimal rainfall. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 36 per cent adequate, 38 per cent short and 26 per cent very short. Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture is rated as 21 per cent adequate, 44 per cent short and 35 per cent very short.

The majority of crop damage this week was due to hail, wind and dry conditions. Frost was recorded in one RM in the northwest region; damage will vary depending on the temperature and duration of the frost as well as the stage of the crop. At this point in the season, the damage will likely be minimal as most crops are matured enough to withstand a minimal frost. Wind has continued to blow swaths and shell out crops. There were also reports of damage caused by wildlife and waterfowl.

Producers are busy combining, swathing, hauling bales and moving cattle. Post-harvest activities are well underway where harvest has finished up and producers hope the weather holds out so that fall herbicide and fertilizer applications can be carried out without issue.

With harvest underway in Saskatchewan, we want to remind producers to exercise caution and remain safe.

As of Sept. 1, the AgriRecovery program, now referred to as the 2021 Canada-Saskatchewan Drought Response Initiative, is accepting producer applications. The initiative will consist of two payments totaling up to $200/head for cattle, with adjustments based on animal unit equivalents for other livestock. The initial payment will provide producers with $100 per breeding female equivalent in inventory as of Aug. 1, 2021. Secondary payments of up to $100 per breeding female in inventory as of Dec. 31, 2021, will be made to producers who have incurred additional costs to retain the animals. Producers with questions can call the initiative’s dedicated toll-free number at 1-844-723-1211 or directly by email skdri@scic.ca.

We would like to also remind producers that the Farm Stress Line is available for support if you need it. It is a confidential service, available 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week, toll-free at 1-800-667-4442. Calls are answered by Mobile Crisis Services Regina, a non-profit, community-based agency and there is no call display.

Northeastern Saskatchewan

Producers are making good progress with harvest and some have finished harvesting all together. Sixty-nine per cent of the crop is now combined, which is up significantly from 34 per cent last week and well ahead of the five-year (2016-2020) average for this time of year of 29 per cent. An additional 21 per cent of the crop is swathed or ready to straight-cut. A lot of the crop is coming off tough and is needing to be placed in aeration bins or dried.

There was little rainfall received in the region this past week, ranging from none to five mm in the Spruce Home area. The Garrick, Bruno, Hudson Bay and Arborfield areas all received two mm.

Warm, dry conditions are desired to support harvest progress but rain is hoped for after harvest is complete in the region. Moisture conditions in the region have declined this week with less land being rated adequate for moisture. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 38 per cent adequate, 51 per cent short and eleven per cent very short. Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture is rated as 18 per cent adequate, 63 per cent short and 19 per cent very short.

Pea grades are estimated as 23 per cent 1 CAN, 63 per cent 2 CAN and 14 per cent 3 CAN.

The majority of crop damage past week was due to wind, waterfowl and a light frost. The frost likely will not have caused significant damage to any standing crops.

Producers are busy swathing, combining and hauling bales.

Northwestern Saskatchewan

Harvest was delayed a few days due to some scattered rain showers but producers were still able to make very good progress. Fifty-seven per cent of the crop has been combined, up from 37 per cent last week and well ahead of the five-year (2016-2020) average for this time of year of 19 per cent. An additional 35 per cent of the crop is swathed or ready to straight-cut. Producers are hoping for warm, dry conditions for the remainder of harvest.

Rainfall was spotty throughout the region this week. The North Battleford area received the highest amount of rain this week with 15 mm. The Neilburg area received 9.5 mm, the St. Walburg area nine mm, the Frenchman Butte, Lloydminster and Barthel areas all received seven mm and the Mayfair area five mm.

Much of the crop is coming off tough and damp and needing to be dried. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 27 per cent adequate, 35 per cent short and 38 per cent very short. Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture is rated as 16 per cent adequate, 34 per cent short and 50 per cent very short.

Pea grades are estimated as 27 per cent 1 CAN, 49 per cent 2 CAN, 24 per cent 3 CAN.

The majority of crop damage past week was due to frost in the Mayfair area, wind and wildlife.

Producers are busy combining, swathing, grain drying and moving bales.