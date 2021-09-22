COVID-19 outbreak declared at La Ronge RCMP detachment

There is an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 at the RCMP detachment in La Ronge

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) declared an outbreak of COVID-19 in the workplace at the La Ronge RCMP detachment in northern Saskatchewan on Monday.

The outbreak remained listed as ongoing on Wednesday.

RCMP was not immediately available to answer questions related to the outbreak by press time on Wednesday.

The Prince Albert Daily Herald has reached out to the Saskatchewan RCMP for comment and this report will be updated when more information becomes available.

The RCMP detachment location is the only active outbreak in La Ronge at this time.