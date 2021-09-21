Raiders acquire netminder from Americans in exchange for forward prospect

The Prince Albert Raiders have added another goaltender to their depth chart.

Following a trade with the Tri-City Americans on Tuesday morning, the club welcomed 17-year-old Ronin Geraghty to their roster, with the rights to 16-year-old forward prospect Ivan Kedrov heading the other way.

Geraghty, who is from Burnaby, B.C., spent last season with the Burnaby Winter Club prep program and had a 1-0 record with a 2.01 goals against average and a .951 save percentage before the Canadian Sport School Hockey League campaign ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also played in five games as an underaged player for the Americans during the 2019-20 Western Hockey League season, where he had a 0-4 mark with a 5.95 goals against average and a .874 save percentage.

While Geraghty had played in two pre-season contests for Tri-City this month, he was not expected to be in their goaltending tandem as the Americans already have New York Rangers draft pick Talyn Boyko and rookie Tomas Suchanek of the Czech Republic on their roster.

As a result of Tuesday’s trade, the Raiders now have five signed netminders as Geraghty joins Carter Serhyenko, Jackson Berry, Tikhon Chayka and Max Hildebrand on the depth chart.

Hildebrand started both pre-season games for the Raiders this past weekend against the Regina Pats, while Serhyenko is taking part in the Calgary Flames rookie camp.

Chayka and fellow import Uladzislau Shyla have yet to arrive in Prince Albert from Belarus and Berry has yet to be placed on the roster after being acquired from the Seattle Thunderbirds on Wednesday.

Kedrov, who was a sixth round pick by the Raiders in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, had four points in three games for his hometown Calgary Under-16 Blackhawks last season after posting 37 points in 30 games for the Calgary Under-15 Bisons a year earlier.

After taking part in the Raiders training camp earlier this month, he joined the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Calgary Canucks and suited up for the squad in their 5-4 loss to the Canmore Eagles on Sunday.

Around the WHL

The Vancouver Giants are set to welcome a big addition to their forward core as Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said earlier this week that 2021 first round pick Fabian Lysell will be reassigned to the WHL this season.

The 18-year-old from Sweden, who was the 21st overall pick by Boston this summer and was selected by the Giants in the 2020 CHL Import Draft, had nine points in seven games for his country at the World Under-18’s in Texas last season.

With Lysell joining the team, the Giants now have three imports on the roster, as 19-year-old Slovakian blueliner Marko Stacha and 19-year-old Swedish netminder Jesper Vikman, who was a fifth round pick by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2020, are both on the the team.