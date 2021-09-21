Homicide victim identified

Prince Albert Police have confirmed the identity of a man killed over the weekend in a homicide.

John Joe Besskkaystare , age 25, was found dead on the 2900 block of Second Avenue West early Sunday morning.

Prince Albert Police Service were called to the site shortly after 1:00 am on Sept. 19.

The following day, second-degree homicide charges were announced against Clarissa Campbell, age 43 and Chandler Laliberte, age 22.

Both have already made their first court appearance where they were remanded into custody until their next court appearance on Oct. 4.

No other arrests are expected.