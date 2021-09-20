Two charged in Sunday homicide

Two people are facing charges following a homicide early Sunday morning in Prince Albert

Prince Albert Police have charged 43-year-old Clarissa Campbell and 22-year-old Chandler Laliberte of Prince Albert with second degree murder.

Early on September 19, officers were called to a disturbance in the 2900 block of 2nd Avenue West and found a 25-year-old male deceased.

Both of the accused were arrested in a home in the 400 Block of 9th Street East the same morning.

Campbell and Laliberte both made their first court appearance in Provincial Court on Monday, Sept. 20 and were remanded into custody until their next court appearance on October 4.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects and no further arrests are expected.