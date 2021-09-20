QR code allows view of vaccine record

People who have created a MySaskHealthRecord account can now view their record of having received the COVID-19 vaccine with a one page record that includes a QR code

A Quick Response (QR) code is similar to a bar code but holds more information.

“This is the next, improved, version of Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 vaccination record,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said in a news release. “It has been something that travelers, businesses and organizations have been asking for.

The code is not the only acceptable proof, however, as the card given when people receive their vaccine is also considered proof to meet the newly announced health measures.

Wallet cards showing vaccines administered will also be considered acceptable proof of vaccination to meet the conditions of the recent public health measures.

The new one-page format replaces the COVID-19 vaccination record launched in Saskatchewan in August, which does not include a QR code.

The new format also includes the individual’s name, type of vaccine administered, date, country of issuance and lot number.

While cards may be useable at restaurants and other venues, the QR code certificate is planned to align with the federal government’s work on a national solution that includes the level of proof required to cross a border when travelling internationally.

The certificates are not required yet, but by October 1, venues including restaurants, bars, gyms and events will be required to have attendees show proof of vaccination

By giving people access to the new format earlier, the government is hoping residents will have the time to retrieve the information needed and become familiar with the process.

Businesses that will be checking for proof of vaccination can opt to download and use the free QR code verifier app. The app will be able to scan the customer’s code and will show green if vaccinated and red if they are not.

The app will be available for download on both Google Play or Apple App stores.

The province says the information is secure, and is not viewed/saved/retained in the scanning process.

“Fully vaccinated” means 14-days after receiving:

– the second of two doses of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna) or AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD (all interchangeable between the two doses), or

– 1 dose of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.

By the end of September, citizens may also, if they choose, acquire for free the Saskatchewan Vaccine Wallet app (SK Vax Wallet) from Google Play or Apple App stores to download their vaccine record and have it easily accessible in the SK Vax Wallet app on their phone.

To get your COVID-19 vaccination certificate with QR code through MySaskHealthRecord (or to create a new account), visit www.ehealthsask.ca/MySaskHealthRecord/MySaskHealthRecord/. Once an account is created, individuals may access their COVID-19 vaccination record as well as their complete immunization history, lab test results, including COVID-19 tests, and other health history. It may take up to 24 hours for your record to be updated, after your account is activated.

To see how to access your QR code, click one of the following links:

Mobile: https://youtu.be/CTAeJJUIUn8

Desktop: https://youtu.be/0GCS4EICK7o