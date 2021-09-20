Hoback keeps seat in Prince Albert riding

The ink was barely dry on the ballots but it was obvious that Randy Hoback would be keeping his seat in Parliament, representing the riding of Prince Albert in Ottawa.

At 10 pm on Sept. 20, Hoback had a handy lead on his nearest rival, Ken MacDougall (NDP), with 17,570 votes counted compared to MacDougall’s 4,275 and over 50 per cent of the polls reporting.

“Maybe the deck is shuffled a little bit, but as far as percentages, it looks like we’re five to 10 per cent of where we were last time,” said Hoback. “We’re pretty happy with that. We’re thankful for the people of Prince Albert for the trust they’ve put in me to continue as their Member of Parliament.”

Hoback was first elected in 2008 as a candidate for the Conservative Party and has kept his seat in following elections in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

“I love my job and they’re great people to work for so I’m glad I’m going to have the opportunity to continue to do that,” he said. “Now we have to look in the context of a Liberal minority government and what that looks like. The priority again is the people of Prince Albert and what I can do to help serve them and keep their priorities alive.”

Hoback said that most of the voters he talked to are very worried about the amount of deficit and debt in the Liberal budgets to date and the impact deals with the NDP have had.

“Holding the government to account becomes more difficult when you have the NDP always shoring up the Liberals and this looks like the same scenario we’re going into this fall,” Hoback said. “For the NDP, this is as good as they’re ever going to get. So will they form a government, we’ll have to wait and see.”

The Conservatives have criticized the Liberal Party for calling an election during the pandemic and with the results of the election a similar scenario of a Liberal minority government, Hoback said his party can use that to their advantage.

“We’ll be looking at what tools are in our toolbox and deploying them as we see fit,” he said. “We’ve had success in the past in keeping things stalled, C10 is a good example where we stalled it and stalled it and stalled it and managed to almost get it killed.”

Bill C-10, an act that was to change the Broadcasting Act, was passed by the Parliament, but was waiting Senate approval when the election was called, effectively killing it.

Hoback said the Conservatives will look at each Act as it comes through Parliament and if they feel it is good for Canada, they will support it although when asked where the two parties have common ground, he could not think of any examples.

“There’s not a lot there. You’ve got two different opinions on where our country should go,” he said. “I’m very worried and people in our riding have said that they’re worried about the amount of money that’s being spent and how it’s going to be paid back.”

Running in third place was Estelle Hjertaas of the Liberal Party, fourth was Joseph McCrea of the PPC with 1,943, followed by the Maverick Party’s Heather Schmitt and Hamish Graham of the Green Party was last with 283 votes

Efforts to talk to runner up Ken MacDougall were not successful prior to deadline.